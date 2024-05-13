Pancakes, fellowship and fun highlight the fireman’s breakfast in Ontario

ONTARIO – Area residents converged on the Ontario Fire & Rescue fire hall Saturday, May 11, for a free pancake breakfast.
The event showcased pancakes, hash browns, ham paddies, scrambled eggs and refreshments.
The breakfast ran from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and was served by members of the Ontario Fire & Rescue Department.
