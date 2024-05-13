Pancakes, fellowship and fun highlight the fireman’s breakfast in Ontario

ONTARIO – Area residents converged on the Ontario Fire & Rescue fire hall Saturday, May 11, for a free pancake breakfast.

The event showcased pancakes, hash browns, ham paddies, scrambled eggs and refreshments.

The breakfast ran from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and was served by members of the Ontario Fire & Rescue Department.

Lincoln Pillatzke, 5, digs into some pancakes at the Ontario Fire & Rescue community pancake breakfast in Ontario, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A good-sized crowd was on hand Saturday, May 11, at the Ontario Fire & Rescue community pancake breakfast in Ontario, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

There was plenty of ham, pancakes and hash browns for local residents Saturday, May11, at the Ontario Fire & Rescue community pancake breakfast in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario Fire & Rescue firefighter Kipp Domby manned the hash brown grill at the Ontario Fire & Rescue community pancake breakfast in Ontario, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Blu Fortner was busy serving up pancakes to local residents at the Ontario Fire & Rescue free breakfast, Saturday, May 11, at the Ontario Fire Hall. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Blu Fortner, serves up some pancakes to Raigh Vineyard at the Ontario Fire & Rescue community pancake breakfast in Ontario, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.