Ontario nonprofit holds kitty affair on Saturday to spur adoptions, donations

ONTARIO – Ontario Feral Cat Project volunteer Amy Kee said the calls arrive on a regular basis.

A local resident found a stray cat. Or another found a female cat ready to produce a litter.

“It is so overwhelming. It is just wow,” said Kee.

The nonprofit cat project is seemingly always busy but in the spring the number of kittens, momma cats and strays climb as the weather grows warmer.

On Saturday, May 11, the public will have an opportunity to help the local organization, adopt a cat and see the passel of kittens at the annual Kitten Shower. The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. at the Constance McCullough House at 84 N.W. Second St. in Ontario.

The public is invited to meet rescue kittens, have some cake and help with donations.

“It’s kind of like a baby shower but it is for kittens. I have decorations, pink and blue plates. It is really fun,” said Kee.

Kee said the feral cat project “loves to show off our kitties.”

“We are hoping to get some supplies to get us through the kitten season,” said Kee.

The project is run by volunteers and depends on donations of kitten and cat food.

For those who can’t attend but want to help the organization, there are wish lists for supplies online at Amazon and Chewy.

“If somebody comes to a kitten shower and is interested in adopting, we are always willing to show off our kittens,” said Kee.

Kee said the people who do support the project through donations are “incredible.”

“Whenever we ask for things, they are so awesome in donation food, litter or bleach. We have the best supporters in the world,” said Kee.

For more information on the event or the Ontario Feral Cat Project, call 541-823-2427.

