Buckin’ and stompin’ Jordan Valley’s Big Loop Rodeo is ready to roll

JORDAN VALLEY – One of the area’s biggest early summer events will kick off Friday May 17 and run through Sunday, May 19, at the 65th annual Big Loop Rodeo.

Books opened for the event Saturday, May 4, and more than $9,000 in prize money will be up for grabs at the rodeo.

The events include saddle bronc, calf roping, women’s breakaway roping, bull riding and team roping.

Slack opens the three-day rodeo and begins at noon, Friday, May 17, and admission is free. The rodeo begins at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cost of admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo Treasurer Dennis Stanford said the rodeo is one of the best “family-friendly” events in the region.

Stanford said there will be more than 300 contestants in the rodeo.

“It is a lot of fun and it helps fund our community,” said Stanford.

The rodeo, though, is just one event during the weekend.

A barbecue steak dinner will be held after the rodeo Saturday night. Cost for the steak dinner is $25. Saturday will also feature a parade that begins at 11 a.m. Cowboy poetry will be offered at the Jordan Valley High School gym beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. A dance will also be held after the rodeo Saturday night at the Jordan Valley Lions Hall.

There will also be a host of vendors at the Jordan Valley City Park, said Stanford.

Stanford said the number of vendors in the park will be “enormous.”

“It is one of the biggest in the Northwest,” he said.

Stanford said if the weather is good the town can expect as many as 4,000 spectators at Saturday’s rodeo.

On a good year, Stanford said the rodeo generates between $20,000 and $25,000.

For more information call 208-810-5589.

