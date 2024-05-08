Two Adrian youths win big at Angus show

ADRIAN – Two Adrian youth were big winners last month at the Western Regional Junior Angus show in Reno.

Hadlee Brown, a Homedale student, won the bred-and-owned reserve intermediate champion bull title. Meanwhile, Hadlee’s sister, Hudsyn, won the junior showmanship award.

There were nearly 200 entries at the Angus show, according to a press release from the American Angus Association, the host of the event.

