A pair of Adrian youth won big at the Western Regional Junior Angus show in Reno last month. (Contributed photo)
Two Adrian youths win big at Angus show

ADRIAN – Two Adrian youth were big winners last month at the Western Regional Junior Angus show in Reno. 

Hadlee Brown, a Homedale student, won the bred-and-owned reserve intermediate champion bull title. Meanwhile, Hadlee’s sister, Hudsyn, won the junior showmanship award. 

There were nearly 200 entries at the Angus show, according to a press release from the American Angus Association, the host of the event. 

