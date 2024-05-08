Obituaries for the Enterprise, for the week of May 8, 2024 : Kent Cleaver, Eva Hysell, Jerry Bunker Memorial Service

Kent Ellis Cleaver

Oct 12, 1956 – Apr 26, 2024

Kent Ellis Cleaver, 67, of Nyssa, Oregon, passed away at home on April 26, 2024, in Nyssa. He was born in Nyssa on Oct 12, 1956, the fifth boy of Delbert and Donna Cleaver.

In June 1974 he met and fell in love with Tammy Webb. They married in February of 1976. Kent was known for his love of his grandkids, restoring old cars, racing, fishing, camping, and traveling.

Kent had a fulfilling career, starting at Belair Farms as a farm and onion shed foreman from 1974 to 2005; Owners: Keith and Diane Langley. In 2005 he opened KC Enterprises, specializing in mechanical work and welding fabrication until 2022. He also dedicated his time to family farming from 2006 to 2022 with his brothers.

Kent will be deeply missed by his surviving family members: his wife, Tamara (Tammy); son, Casey (Angelie); grandson, Vance; granddaughter Makayla; daughter Crystal Cleaver; granddaughters Jacinda Valero, Spirit Dionne, Emerald Dionne, and Legend Dionne; grandson Liam Elguezabal; brothers, Brian (Karen) Kirk, Bert (Tina); sister, Gail Fehlman (Robert) Gary’s wife Malinda.

He was preceded in death by his father: Delbert; mother: Donna (Goodell) Cleaver; brothers: Gary, Don and Kirk’s wife Chris.

A man of many talents and passions, Kent leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and a love for his family and hobbies. He will be remembered fondly by all who know him. He will be missed beyond words by six grandchildren, Casey, Crystal, and Tammy.

The Celebration of Life BBQ will be Saturday, June 15, at 3 p.m. at Cow Hollow Park, south of Nyssa. Bring a side dish and a chair and lots of fun stories to share.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Haren-Wood.com

May he rest in peace.

*****

Eva Marie Hysell

July 15, 1941 – April 12, 2024

Eva Marie Hysell, 82, of Vale, Oregon passed away surrounded by family on April 12, 2024. She was born on July 15, 1941, in Ontario, Oregon. She was the oldest child of Cecil and Nellie Perry.

Eva married Jimmy Ray Hysell on June 7, 1959, in Vale. They had five children, Curt, Angela, Jay, Toby, and Duston.

Jimmy and Eva were second-generation owners of Hysell Pumps and owned a Coast-to-Coast Store. She then worked for G & B Food Center and then Vale School District until her retirement.

Eva enjoyed camping and riding ATVs.

Eva is survived by her four sons, Curt (Dee-Dee), Jay (Lori), Toby, and Duston; three brothers, Boyd Perry, Bruce Perry, and Chuck Perry; eight grandchildren, Colby, Colton, Heather, Shaylin, Trenton, Wyatt, Collin, and Ashton; and seven great-grandchildren, Myranda, Andrew, Morgun, Logun, Weston, Macie, and Copelynn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, daughter and two sisters.

*****

Jerry Bunker – Memorial Service

Aug 15, 1950 – March 8, 2024

Memorial service for Jerry Bunker will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Montgomery Farms (Ontario Paintball Challenge), 668 Sugar Ave Ontario, OR. For directions, call 541-709-1168.

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.