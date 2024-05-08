High School graduation set to kick off in Malheur County

ONTARIO – High School graduation season in Malheur County kicks off this week as the school year winds down.

The Jordan Valley School District will host its graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 9, at 5 p.m. with a senior dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Four Rivers Community School’s Senior Prep graduation ceremony will be Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. at the school’s gym. Harper Charter School’s seniors will get their diplomas in the gym on Sunday, May 19, at 1 p.m.

Vale High School’s graduation ceremony will be Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m.

Next will be Nyssa High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at 1 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. The high school’s valedictorians include Austin Baker, Ambrie Draper, Sabrina Esteves, London Hartley, Brenna Kesler, Dawson Richards, Alycia Van Meter and Belle Wagstaff. The school’s salutatorian will be Clarissa Arizmendi.

Later in the day on Sunday, May 26, Adrian High School’s seniors will turn the tassel at 6 p.m. at the school’s new gym. The school’s valedictorians will be Bailey Ready, Rylee Ready and Ashlee Dudley. The school’s salutatorian will be Gerret Schoori.

Ontario High School, the largest school district in Malheur County, will hold its ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

