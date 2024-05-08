Coming Up: Kitten shower, airport event, pancakes and more pack Malheur County’s weekend

KITTENS: The Ontario Feral Cat Project will hold the annual Kitten Shower from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at The Constance McCullough House, 84 N.W. 2nd St. in Ontario.

The public is invited meet rescue kittens, enjoy a piece of cake and learn about the project’s needs. There also will be raffle items.

The organization needs supplies for kittens and cats in foster, as well as foster volunteers. The event comes as “kitten season” goes into full swing. Foster kittens are given safe place to play and grow until they can be fully vetted, spayed or neutered and microchipped for adoption.

For those who can’t attend, there are wish lists for supplies on Amazon and Chewy. For more information, visit Ontario Feral Cat Project online or call the message number, 541-823-2427.

PANCAKES: Ontario Fire and Rescue will hold its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, May 11, at the department, 444 S.W. 4th St. The breakfast is served from 7 to 10:30 a.m., and is free.

AIRPORT: Ontario Municipal Airport will showcase unusual planes, classic cars and more Saturday, May 11, at the annual Airport Day.

Admission is free. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can watch fly-bys, check out classic vehicles and grab a bite for breakfast or lunch.

FISHING: The Ontario Elks Lodge is offering a free fishing day for veterans on Saturday, May 18. All veterans are invited to meet at the lodge at 8 a.m. before heading out to Owyhee Reservoir for some fishing at 10 a.m. A burger lunch will be provided.

SALE: Permits are available at Vale City Hall for the Vale City Wide Yard Sale, coming up June 7-8. The permits are free but must be obtained by June 1 to have the address listed on the official map. The maps will be available at City Hall and in local businesses, as well as on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

NITE RODEO: The Nyssa Nite Rodeo is set for June 14-15, with pre-rodeo at 6:30 p.m. and the main event at 8 p.m. The Friday night show is themed “Tough Enough to Wear Pink,” with $1 from each ticket sale going to Saint Alphonsus breast cancer prevention.

Special events include wild cow milking both nights, and dancing to Buckin’ Country in the arena on Saturday.

General admission is $8 or $5 for ages 6-12 and free for age 5 and under.

Send event information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.