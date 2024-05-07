Vale students demonstrate the wonders of science at annual STEM street fair

VALE – The 2nd Annual STEM Street Fair, Friday, May 3 at Vale High School offered up a little bit of everything along the science spectrum.

The fair, spearheaded by Vale High School Chemistry and Physical Sciences teacher Whitney Tamez, showcased a number of science demonstrations. The demonstrations ran the gamut from stargazing and constellations to invisible gas particles molecular polarity, the life cycle of a butterfly to exothermic, chemical reactions.

Students from ninth grade to 12th grade participated in the event.

Vale High School Chemistry and Physical Science teacher Whitney Tamez, ducks out of the way of a volcano powered by Diet Coke during the 2nd Annual STEM Street Fair, Friday, May 3 at Vale High School. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale High School freshman Aruara Epperson, demonstrates the properites of mass using water and syringes at the 2nd Annual STEM Street Fair, Friday, May 3 at Vale High School. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Rhyken Thorstad, a freshman at Vale High School, was busy Friday, May 3, at his station at the 2nd Annual STEM Street Fair. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale High School Chemistry and Physical Science teacher Whitney Tamez shows off a paper volcano, one of the many hands-on projects at the 2nd Annual STEM Street Fair, Friday, May 3 at Vale High School. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

