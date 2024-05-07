Vale students demonstrate the wonders of science at annual STEM street fair

VALE – The 2nd Annual STEM Street Fair, Friday, May 3 at Vale High School offered up a little bit of everything along the science spectrum.
The fair, spearheaded by Vale High School Chemistry and Physical Sciences teacher Whitney Tamez, showcased a number of science demonstrations. The demonstrations ran the gamut from stargazing and constellations to invisible gas particles molecular polarity, the life cycle of a butterfly to exothermic, chemical reactions.
Students from ninth grade to 12th grade participated in the event.
