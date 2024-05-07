Sheriff’s office searches Juntura area for missing Washington state man

VALE – Malheur County Sheriff’s Office deputies and search and rescue personnel are searching for a Washington state man whose last known contact was near Juntura nearly a month ago.

Dave Kesey, Malheur County undersheriff, said deputies and search and rescue teams are combing the area between Juntura and Westfall to find Eric Westfall of Kirkland, Wash.

Kesey said the search began Monday, May 6, after Westfall’s father contacted the sheriff office.

Westfall was on a road trip from Washington to Payson, Ariz., to see his father. The last contact with Westfall was April 17 when he talked to his mother and was camping north of Juntura.

“The weird thing is his phone has not been on. She thought he would have checked in by now if he had service,” said Kesey.

Westfall, 50, is five-foot-10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was driving a 2013 silver Nissan Xterra and had with him a dog with three legs named Tripper.

Kesey said officials are not sure Westfall is in the area but want to cover every possibility.

“We felt like we needed to make an effort to see if he is stuck out there,” he said.

Anyone with any information on Westfall should contact the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office at 541-473-3377.

