Nyssa News: Floral business blooming with new owners

The location and phone number are the same – 1400 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, 541-372-3437 – but the name has changed. Welcome to Branch Floral Design!

Tonya Bunker, along with daughters Janna Faber and Jenae Heninger, are the new owners of the floral shop.

Tonya was born and raised in Nyssa and as a young girl enjoyed spending time with Bob and Betty Hopkins when they owned the shop. She described the shop as “a staple in the community.” Her love of flowers plus the desire to keep a small local business in the community led to the purchase of the shop late last year.

Janna is the business manager, ordering flowers, contacting flower wholesalers, coordinating deliveries and taking orders. Jenae, who also teaches grades K-1 at Nyssa Elementary, describes working at the shop “as calming, a joy.” Jenae is responsible for the shop’s social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and the web at Branch Floral Design. You can also e-mail them at [email protected].

Most of the floral designs at the shop are fresh and made-to-order but walk-in arrangements also are available.



From left, Branch Floral Designs owners are Janna Faber, Tonya Bunker, Jenae Heninger. (Contributed photo/SUSAN BARTON)

Tonya says “flowers are a different way of expressing the emotion of an event” as well as bringing joy to the sender, recipient and delivery person.

Branch Floral Design does deliver.

Floral designer Katrina Jantzi and her helper Kristy Jantzi also worked for former owners Dave and Penny Poppinga.

With Mother’s Day, graduation and Memorial Day in May, stop by or visit them online to place your order and support this local business.

• Nyssa Senior Center will hold a Vintage/Antique Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 9-11. The center is located at the corner of South 4th and Good Avenue.

• Area quilters may want to check out the action at Country Corners Quilting on Friday, May 10, when Project Linus volunteers will be making quilts. In addition to sewing, some volunteers bring their knitting and enjoy time visiting while making blankets for children in need of a comfort blanket.

Country Corners Quilting is a mile north of Nyssa at the corner of Columbia Avenue and Thunderegg Boulevard (Highway 201).

• The Main Street flower baskets are back! The baskets, grown by Nyssa FFA, made their appearance on Main Street last week. If you would like to contribute to the cost of the baskets or be a watering volunteer, contact Jason Pierce at Eagle Eye Produce.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]..

