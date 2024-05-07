Influential state commission sets meetings in Ontario

ONTARIO – One of the most powerful commissions in Oregon will be in Ontario this week and tour transportation projects in the area.

The five-member Oregon Transportation Commission will be in Ontario Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9. On Wednesday the commission will tour the Ontario maintenance station, visit transportation projects in Ontario and the Cairo Junction roundabout.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, the commission will meet in public session at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The agenda include updates on finance plans, safety updates on the state transportation system and proposals to boost funding on several construction projects.

The full agenda can be found here: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Get-Involved/OTCSupportMaterials/Agenda_5-9-24.pdf

“The commission moves around their meetings in the state. The goal is to hit all of our four major regions at least once a year,” said Matt Noble, a public information specialist for the state Transportation Department.

The commission includes Chair Julie Brown, Vice chair Lee Beyer and Commissioners Sharon Smith, Alicia Chapman and Jeff Baker.

Brown has served as the general manager of the Rogue Valley Transportation District for 16 years while Beyer is a former state senator from the Eugene area.

Smith is an attorney who provides legal services to the Bend-La Pine School District while Chapman is the owner and chief executive officer of Willamette Technical Fabricators. Baker is a retired business executive.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

