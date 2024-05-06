PHOTOS: Inventive, caring teen remembered during Vale service

Amidst gusts sending waves of dust, family and friends gathered Saturday, May 4, at Valley View Cemetery for the service for Wyatt Cannon of Vale.

The 17-year-old junior died in a traffic collision on April 23.

The procession to the cemetery for the private service was led by a white hearse, followed by a string of classic cars. Wyatt would have approved.

His headstone at the cemetery reflects the teen’s nature and his fascination with technology. The marker includes a QR code that can be read by a cell phone and leads to Cannon’s story.

A memorial service later that day drew relatives, friends and other mourners to Vale High School. Brian Wolfe, retired Malheur County sheriff, led the ceremony. Among those remembering Cannon was his 13-year-old sister, Sara. She sat in a wheelchair, still recovering from injuries suffered in the crash that claimed her brother’s life.

Classic cars join the funeral procession for Wyatt Cannon on their way to a graveside service at Valley View Cemetery on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Cannon, a Vale High School student, died in a traffic collision on April 23. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Members of the Nerd Herd wore special shirts to honor Wyatt Cannon during a memorial service at Vale High School on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Cannon died in a highway collision on April 23, 2024. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Emmett Bates from the Nerd Herd speaks at the memorial service for Wyatt Cannon at Vale High School on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Cannon died in a highway collision on April 23, 2024. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Emma Tucker speaks during the memorial service for Wyatt Cannon at Vale High School on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Cannon died in a highway collision on April 23, 2024. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Sara Cannon speaks during the memorial service for her brother Wyatt at Vale High School on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Wyatt Cannon died and Sara Cannon was injured in a highway collision on April 23, 2024. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

