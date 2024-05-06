PHOTOS: Inventive, caring teen remembered during Vale service

Amidst gusts sending waves of dust, family and friends gathered Saturday, May 4, at Valley View Cemetery for the service for Wyatt Cannon of Vale.
The 17-year-old junior died in a traffic collision on April 23.
The procession to the cemetery for the private service was led by a white hearse, followed by a string of classic cars. Wyatt would have approved.
His headstone at the cemetery reflects the teen’s nature and his fascination with technology. The marker includes a QR code that can be read by a cell phone and leads to Cannon’s story.
A memorial service later that day drew relatives, friends and other mourners to Vale High School. Brian Wolfe, retired Malheur County sheriff, led the ceremony. Among those remembering Cannon was his 13-year-old sister, Sara. She sat in a wheelchair, still recovering from injuries suffered in the crash that claimed her brother’s life.
