Cleaver named principal of Nyssa High School

A familiar face will be principal of Nyssa High School next year.

Luke Cleaver, principal of Nyssa Middle School, will take over as high school principal in July, according to an April 23 de letter from Ryan Hawkins, Nyssa’s superintendent.

Meanwhile, Bret Jackman, the current high school principal, will become administrator of the school district’s virtual school, MyTech High. He will also be focusing on college and career pathways for students, helping students prepare for college and a career after high school.

“Brett will be instrumental in supporting a diverse range of students to ensure their success and graduation with a clear plan for post-graduation endeavors,” Hawkins wrote. ” We’re confident that his dedication and expertise will greatly benefit our students and their future endeavors.”

Cleaver is the former wrestling coach for the high school who, during his more than 20-year tenure, led the team to nine state championships. Cleaver was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame last year.

He was also a vice principal and athletic director for the high school for eight years before becoming the middle school’s principal.

“We’re excited to welcome him back in this new capacity,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins wrote that Talon Vickers, the high school’s vice principal, would remain in his role, as would Andrea Arant, the middle school’s administrator.

With the district changes, an opportunity arises for a new principal at Nyssa Middle School. Hawkins wrote that the district will establish hiring committees at the community and school level to ensure a “thorough and inclusive selection process by gathering feedback from various groups.”

Cleaver said Nyssa is his community, where he was born and raised. He said his administrative career began at Nyssa High School.

Much has changed since he was there, Cleaver said.

However, he said the high school’s still “in the kid business.”

He said his focus next year would be to meet with what he described as the school’s experts ­–teachers, instructional assistants, counselors, office managers and custodians.

“We want to figure out one thing we need to keep doing, one thing we need to quit doing and one thing we should start doing today,” he said.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.