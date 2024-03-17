Nyssa student claims championship crown at the Malheur County Spelling Bee

NYSSA – There is a new Malheur County Spelling Bee champion.
Nyssa seventh-grade student Alexis Camarillo clinched top honors at the eighth annual event at Nyssa Elementary School on Thursday, March 14.
Camarillo won by spelling the word hydrate. With the win, Camarillo claimed a $500 prize.
That came after a marathon eighth-grade competition that pitted Nyssa’s Christian Martinez against Lilly Anderson, the 2023 Malheur County Spelling Bee champion. Martinez won after more than 30 rounds and earned a slot in the finals.
Yet in the finals, Vale third-grader Katy Wolfe won second place overall and Nyssa’s Sylvia Draper, a fifth-grader, claimed third.
“It went extremely well. This is the highest number of students we’ve had,” said Matt Murray, organizer of the event for the Nyssa School District and former principal of Nyssa Elementary School.
He said 102 students from 19 schools participated in the spelling bee.
Camarillo reached the finals by successfully spelling the words jeopardy, contemptible, silicon and malignant in the seventh-grade spelling bee.
She said she was excited to win.
“I’ve been waiting a long time to have this opportunity,” said Camarillo.
She competed in the spelling bee previously as a fifth-grader and a sixth-grader.
Going into the competition, Camarillo said she was nervous.
“I overthink my words,” she explained.
Camarillo, 13, said she was surprised – and confident – when the judges in the finals gave her the word hydrate.
“I knew I had it,” she said.
Camarillo said her success was possible because of hours of hard work. She said she studied with her father for about an hour a day over six weeks.
She said she plans to use the $500 prize “to help my family out.”
Camarillo said she enjoyed the spelling bee.
“I was happy about being with my family and competing with other schools in my grade level,” she said.
