Payette Community & Senior Center is looking for an assistant cook, 32 hours per week. Call Greg at 208-642-4223 for more info

*****

*****

*****

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.