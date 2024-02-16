Coming Up: It’s time to dance for firefighters, support kids in Ontario

The Enterprise

DANCE – Ontario Fire and Rescue’s biggest fundraiser is Saturday, March 2, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The 44th Annual Firefighters Benefit dance starts at 6 p.m. and runs until midnight. Event tickets are $25 each and $40 per couple and include dinner, according to the flyer.

Limited tickets are available at the door of the cultural center, located at 676 S.W. 5th Ave, in Ontario, or can be purchased at the fire department at 444 S.W. 4th St.

For more information, call 541-881-3233.

FFA: The Ontario FFA’s annual Alumni and Supporters Scholarship Dinner is set for Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Ontario Elks Lodge.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will start at 6 p.m.

The menu features baron of beef, potatos and all the fixings. Tickets cost $20 per person. To reserve a spot, email [email protected].

NEMO: “Finding Nemo Jr.” takes the stage Feb. 22-24 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Tickets cost $5 and are available from cast members, online at 4rcc.com or at the door. The Four Rivers Children’s Community Theater production is a family delight based on the Pixar film and features local youth in kindergarten through grade 5.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

MEETINGS

Sunday, Feb. 18

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 96, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

Tuesday, Feb . 20

• Pioneer Nursing Home Health District, board meeting, 3 p.m., Vale Senior and Community Center.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

