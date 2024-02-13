First 100 middle school, high school students get free admission to Vale hoop playoff games

VALE – The Vale High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams won’t know who they will play in a playoff game Saturday but one thing is for sure: the first 100 middle school or high school students through the gate that day will get free admission.

Vale High School Athletic Director Tom Snook announced Tuesday, Feb. 13, that “anonymous donors” paid for the first 100 students to get in free.

The boys game begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the girls are scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. An opponent for both teams will not be known until the evening of Thursday, Feb. 15, said Snook.

Snook said the school was grateful for the donors.

“We can’t thank them enough for their generosity,” he said.

