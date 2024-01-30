PHOTOS: Nyssa Elementary School dancers dazzle crowd at basketball game

Basketball fans were treated to a live dance performance Saturday, Jan. 27 during a break in the action of the Nyssa High School girls basketball game.

Dancers from Nyssa Elementary School performed a dance routine for fans as the girls squad bested Riverside 42-18 in their senior night game.

Dancers from Nyssa Elementary School entertain the crowd during a break in girls high school basketball play in Nyssa on Saturday, Jan. 27. They are, from left, Eliyah Bercerril, Itzayana Reyes, Penelope Baker and Esmeralda Antunez(ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Dancers from Nyssa Elementary School entertain the crowd during a break in girls high school basketball play in Nyssa on Saturday, Jan. 27. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Dancers from Nyssa Elementary School entertain the crowd during a break in girls high school basketball play in Nyssa on Saturday, Jan. 27. They are, from left, Taliyah Becerril, Aylin Perfecto, Enrique Becerril and Wyatt Burbank. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

