Sports scoreboard

Boys basketball  

Friday, Jan.19 

Adrian 68, Four Rivers 50

Ontario 40, La Grande 39

Jordan Valley 71, Huntington 38

Saturday, Jan. 20

Crane 84. Adrian 58

Harper Charter 51, Jordan Valley 45

Burns 65, Nyssa 53

Girls basketball

Friday, Jan. 19

Adrian 51, Four Rivers 34

La Grande 57, Ontario 21

Jordan Valley 54, Huntington 20

Saturday, Jan. 20

Crane 76, Adrian 39

Jordan Valley 73, Harper Charter 35

Nyssa 49, Burns 45

Wrestling 

Grant Union Tournament

Friday, Jan. 19

Boys: 

First: Baker

Second: Burns

Third: Crane

Fourth: Grant Union

Fifth: Imbler

Girls: 

First: Baker

Second: Crane 

Third: Enterprise

Fourth: Grant Union

Fifth: Imbler

