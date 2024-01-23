Sports scoreboard

Boys basketball
Friday, Jan.19
Adrian 68, Four Rivers 50
Ontario 40, La Grande 39
Jordan Valley 71, Huntington 38
Saturday, Jan. 20
Crane 84. Adrian 58
Harper Charter 51, Jordan Valley 45
Burns 65, Nyssa 53
Girls basketball
Friday, Jan. 19
Adrian 51, Four Rivers 34
La Grande 57, Ontario 21
Jordan Valley 54, Huntington 20
Saturday, Jan. 20
Crane 76, Adrian 39
Jordan Valley 73, Harper Charter 35
Nyssa 49, Burns 45
Wrestling
Grant Union Tournament
Friday, Jan. 19
Boys:
First: Baker
Second: Burns
Third: Crane
Fourth: Grant Union
Fifth: Imbler
Girls:
First: Baker
Second: Crane
Third: Enterprise
Fourth: Grant Union
Fifth: Imbler
News tip? Send your information to [email protected].
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.