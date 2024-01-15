Sports scoreboard

Boys basketball

Friday, Jan.12

Harper Charter 71, Four Rivers 41

Saturday, Jan. 13

Jordan Valley 57, Four Rivers 48

Harper Charter 66, Huntington 44

Vale 67, Nyssa 38

Girls basketball

Friday, Jan. 12

Harper Charter 42, Four Rivers 35

Saturday, Jan. 13

Vale 64, Nyssa 53

Jordan Valley 44, Four Rivers 23

Huntington 42, Harper Charter 31

Wrestling

Padilla Invitational

Saturday, Jan. 13

Boys:

First: Fruitland

Second: American Falls

Third: Fruitland B

Fourth: Nyssa

Fifth: Eagle

Girls:

First: American Falls

Second: Caldwell

Third: Fruitland

Fourth: Homedale

Fifth: New Plymouth

