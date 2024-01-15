Sports scoreboard

Nyssa's Dylan Robbins (35) and Vale's Brooks Haueter (23) leap for the ball Saturday, Jan. 13, during league action. The Vikings won the game 67-38. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)
Boys basketball  

Friday, Jan.12 

Harper Charter 71, Four Rivers 41

Saturday, Jan. 13

Jordan Valley 57, Four Rivers 48 

Harper Charter 66, Huntington 44

Vale 67, Nyssa 38 

Girls basketball

Friday, Jan. 12

Harper Charter 42, Four Rivers 35

Saturday, Jan. 13

Vale 64, Nyssa 53

Jordan Valley 44, Four Rivers 23 

Huntington 42, Harper Charter 31

Wrestling 

Padilla Invitational 

Saturday, Jan. 13

Boys: 

First: Fruitland

Second: American Falls 

Third: Fruitland B

Fourth: Nyssa 

Fifth: Eagle 

Girls: 

First: American Falls 

Second: Caldwell 

Third: Fruitland 

Fourth: Homedale

Fifth: New Plymouth 

