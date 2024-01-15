Sports scoreboard

Boys basketball
Friday, Jan.12
Harper Charter 71, Four Rivers 41
Saturday, Jan. 13
Jordan Valley 57, Four Rivers 48
Harper Charter 66, Huntington 44
Vale 67, Nyssa 38
Girls basketball
Friday, Jan. 12
Harper Charter 42, Four Rivers 35
Saturday, Jan. 13
Vale 64, Nyssa 53
Jordan Valley 44, Four Rivers 23
Huntington 42, Harper Charter 31
Wrestling
Padilla Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 13
Boys:
First: Fruitland
Second: American Falls
Third: Fruitland B
Fourth: Nyssa
Fifth: Eagle
Girls:
First: American Falls
Second: Caldwell
Third: Fruitland
Fourth: Homedale
Fifth: New Plymouth
