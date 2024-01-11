Storm warning issued for Malheur County as temperatures forecast to plummet

Winter is hitting Oregon hard all of a sudden and Malheur County is now under a winter storm warning.

The National Weather Service posted the warning early Thursday, forecasting stormy weather starting Thursday night through Saturday night. Local snowfall in Ontario is expected to be light through today but several inches are possible on Saturday.

“A break in the snow is possible Friday night before more snow arrives on Saturday. Some uncertainly remains in exact amounts, but this will be a period of high impact winter weather for much of the region. Those with travel plans this weekend should pay close attention to the forecast and consider not traveling if possible,” the weather service said.

Interstate 84 has been closed off and on in recent days because of crashes and weather conditions.

Always jump on tripcheck.com to see road conditions before heading out.

And looking ahead, the area will see temperatures dipping into single digits. The low for Ontario, for instance, is forecast to be 4 on Sunday night.

*Double-check your outdoor faucets are protected.

*Give extra care to your pets.

*Check on neighbors or others you know have limited ability to get out or might need help preparing.

The Enterprise will be on duty through the weekend to alert you to developments. We invite readers to send us photos or information to [email protected].

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.