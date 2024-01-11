Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of January 11, 2024

Notice of Annual Meeting

The annual meeting of Vale Senior and Community Center will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the Vale Senior Center, 100 Longfellow Street South, Vale, OR. We will be electing officers for the upcoming year. You must be a member in good standing (dues paid for the current year) in order to vote in the election of officers. The nominating committee will have a recommended slate of officers and nominations will also be accepted from the floor from any member in good standing.

Publish Dates: Jan. 10, Jan. 17, 2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of VIRGINIA ANN SAITO, Deceased.

Case No.: 23-PB-11263 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michael Saito has been appointed as personal representative. All persons who have claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Zanotelli Law Firm, 160 S. Main Street, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the lawyer for the personal representative, Brian Zanotelli, 160 S. Main Street, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on January 10, 2024.

Respectfully,

Brian Zanotelli,

OSB# 992180

Lawyer for Personal Representative

Personal Representative: Attorney for Personal Representative:

Michael Saito Brian Zanotelli, OSB # 992180

7630 S. 115th Street 160 S. Main St.

Seattle, WA 98178 Vale, Oregon 97918

206-280-1651 (541) 473-3188

[email protected]

Publish Dates: Jan 10, 2024

Publish Dates: Dec. 27, 2023, January 3, 10, 17, 2024

