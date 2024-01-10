Obituaries from the Enterprise, for the week of January 10, 2024: Jose Francisco Medina

Jose Francisco Medina

July 3, 1959 – Dec. 28, 2023

Jose (Joe) Francisco Medina, formerly of Vale, Oregon was called home to rest Dec. 28, 2023, following a fierce battle with cancer.

Our beloved husband, father, brother and uncle will be missed by many.

Joe was born in Ontario, Oregon, on July 3, 1959, to Herminia and Alfredo Medina Sr of Vale.

He grew up in Vale, and attended Vale Union High School. As a Vale Viking, Joe played football, baseball, and wrestled.He graduated in the class of 1977.

After graduation, he served as a police officer with the City of Vale, and briefly with the City of Nyssa, OR.

Joe later spent a brief time living and working on the Oregon coast. He later settled in Albany, Oregon, where he married his wife of 34 years, Sharyl. In 2007, they moved their family to Caldwell, Idaho.

Joe enjoyed fishing, camping and grilling with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Sharyl, his sister Ester Ramirez of Vale, children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

There will be a potluck style Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Catholic Church parish hall, 690 A St. West in Vale. Friends and family of Joe are invited to come and share stories and memories.

The Medina family would like to thank alum Vale Viking, John Yraguen of Yraguen Funeral Chapel in Nampa, Idaho, for taking good care of our Joe!