Sports scoreboard

Boys basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Ontario 63, Payette 54

Wednesday, Jan. 3

La Grande 52, Nyssa 29

Thursday, Jan. 4

Adrian 46, Cove 32

Friday, Jan. 5

Prairie City/Burnt River 53, Adrian 50

Pendleton 69, Council 42

Trinity Lutheran 67, Jordan Valley 32

Vale 49, McLoughlin 43

Saturday, Jan. 6

Nixyaawii 83, Adrian 54

Long Creek 61, Harper Charter 54

Prairie City/Burnt River 52, Jordan Valley 50

Riverside 75, Nyssa 46

Girls basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Pendleton 32, Ontario 29

La Grande 43, Vale 42

Thursday, Jan. 4

Adrian 56, Cove 23

Friday, Jan. 5

Adrian 41, Prairie City/Burnt River 35

Pendleton 39, Ontario 9

McLoughlin 47, Vale 17

Jordan Valley 58, Trinity Lutheran 36

Saturday, Jan. 6

Adrian 62, Nixyaawii 48

Jordan Valley 41, Prairie City/Burnt River 28

Nyssa 43, Riverside 29

Wrestling

Dayton Invitational

Saturday, Jan. 6

Boys:

First: Enterprise

Second: Nyssa

Third: Elmira

Girls:

First: Nyssa

Second: Dayton

Third: Yamhill-Carlton

Rollie Lane, Nampa

Boys:

First: Minico

Second: Fruitland

Third: Nampa

Girls

First: Thunder Ridge

Second: Reed

Third: LaGrande

Ontario, Hannah Hernandez, 145, first place

