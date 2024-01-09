Sports scoreboard

Boys basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Ontario 63, Payette 54
Wednesday, Jan. 3
La Grande 52, Nyssa 29
Thursday, Jan. 4
Adrian 46, Cove 32
Friday, Jan. 5
Prairie City/Burnt River 53, Adrian 50
Pendleton 69, Council 42
Trinity Lutheran 67, Jordan Valley 32
Vale 49, McLoughlin 43
Saturday, Jan. 6
Nixyaawii 83, Adrian 54
Long Creek 61, Harper Charter 54
Prairie City/Burnt River 52, Jordan Valley 50
Riverside 75, Nyssa 46
Girls basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Pendleton 32, Ontario 29
La Grande 43, Vale 42
Thursday, Jan. 4
Adrian 56, Cove 23
Friday, Jan. 5
Adrian 41, Prairie City/Burnt River 35
Pendleton 39, Ontario 9
McLoughlin 47, Vale 17
Jordan Valley 58, Trinity Lutheran 36
Saturday, Jan. 6
Adrian 62, Nixyaawii 48
Jordan Valley 41, Prairie City/Burnt River 28
Nyssa 43, Riverside 29
Wrestling
Dayton Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 6
Boys:
First: Enterprise
Second: Nyssa
Third: Elmira
Girls:
First: Nyssa
Second: Dayton
Third: Yamhill-Carlton
Rollie Lane, Nampa
Boys:
First: Minico
Second: Fruitland
Third: Nampa
Girls
First: Thunder Ridge
Second: Reed
Third: LaGrande
Ontario, Hannah Hernandez, 145, first place
