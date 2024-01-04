Public Notice from the Enterprise, for the week of January 4, 2024

Advertisement for Bids

The Malheur County Fair is requesting bids for the following project.

Barn 1 Demolition & Re-build

Malheur County Fairgrounds

725 NW 9th Street, Ontario, OR 97914

Work for this project includes but is not limited to demo. and removal of the existing Barn 1 and re-building the barn utilizing a pre-engineered metal building structure provided by the Owner. Work includes new electrical, lighting, exhaust fans, asphalt paving and underground water service line extension.

A Bid Bond (5% of the total bid price), Performance Bond & Payment Bond is required for this project.

Sealed bids for furnishings all materials, equipment, labor, and services of all kinds will be recieved at the:

Malheur County Fair Office Building

725 NW 9th Ave

Ontario, OR 97914

Until 3:00 PM (MST) on January 24, 2024

Bids received after the time fixed for receiving bids will not be considered.

Bids will be publicly opened at 3:05 p.m. (MST) on the same day at the same location. Bidders and other properly interested persons are invited to be present at the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the Malheur County Fairgrounds, located at 725 NW 9th Street, on Monday January 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Publish Date: January 3, 2024

*****

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: January 3, 2024

*****

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: January 3, 2024

*****

PUBLIC NOTICE: Maverick Towers proposes to build a 199-foot self-support communications tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 6144 Molthan Ranch Rd., Ironside, Malheur County, OR 97908, Lat: [44-19-24.78], Long: [-117-56-19.59]. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1267146.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Kelsie Cavanaugh, [email protected], 2121 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 108, Chandler, AZ 85224, (480) 850-0575.

1/3/24

CNS-3770274#

MALHEUR ENTERPRISE

*****

Publish Dates: Dec. 27, 2023, January 3, 10, 17, 2024.

*****

