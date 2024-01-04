Coming Up: Books, history, health on Malheur County’s January slate

The Enterprise

READERS: “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, by Kate Dicamillo, will be discussed at the Thursday, Jan. 4, meeting of the Vale Book Club. For information, call Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777.

HISTORY: The Malheur Country Historical Society will hold its monthly lunch meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Vale Senior and Community Center.

Dale Gray, longtime veterinarian in the community and a past president of the history society, will speak about the history of the Warmsprings Reservoir.

Lunch, which starts at 11:30 a.m., costs $15.

• HEALTH: The Malheur County Health Department is hosting a school vaccine clinic at Nyssa Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines will be available for all ages, and people don’t have to be Nyssa residents or students to participate. Those attending should bring insurance cards if they have them.

MEETINGS

Sunday, Jan. 7

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion and Auxiliary Post 96, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

Monday, Jan. 8

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 3:30 p.m., Cemetery office. Agenda posted at the office.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 7 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale. On the agenda: water reports and other business.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

• Vale School District board meeting, 7 p.m. Vale Elementary School.

Thursday, Jan. 11

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale. On the agenda: manager’s report, water report and other district business.

Monday, Jan. 15

• Malheur County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6 p.m., 3165 Airport Way, EAA Building 837, Ontario.

Monday, Jan. 22

• Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Administration Building, 195 S.W. 3rd Ave.

Do you have an event or meeting coming up? Send the information to [email protected].

