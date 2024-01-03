Wyden slates town hall session in Ontario

ONTARIO – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, will hold a town hall meeting in Ontario, on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the National Guard Armory at 1330 S.W. 4th St.

The session begins at 12:30 p.m.

“I’m very much looking forward to starting 2024 with these open-to-all town halls in the ongoing spirit of the ‘Oregon Way’ where anybody can ask questions, share opinions and suggest ideas,” Wyden said in a news release.

The Ontario town hall is part of a broader sweep by Wyden through central and eastern Oregon. Wyden is conducting town halls in Jefferson, Sherman, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Baker counties.

Wyden has held more than 1,000 town halls across Oregon.

