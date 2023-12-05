Winter Wonderland Parade proves to be big, holiday hit

ONTARIO – The Winter Wonderland Parade, a renowned holiday event, kicked off Saturday, Dec. 2, with plenty of candy, smiles, Christmas-themed floats and, of course, Santa Clause.

The parade wound its way down Southwest 4th Avenue and showcased trucks, tractors, the Winter Wonderland Parade queens and princesses and local emergency responder vehicles.

The annual Winter Wonderland Parade delivered festive fun for area residents who lined the streets in Ontario for the event, Saturday, Dec. 2. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

Fruitland’s Grizzly Band delivered music and smiles at the annual Winter Wonderland Parade Saturday, Dec. 2, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Santa Claus and one of his elves swooped in to spread some holiday cheer at the Winter Wonderland Parade in Ontario, Saturday, Dec. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Smiles were everywhere during the annual Winter Wonderland Parade, Saturday, Dec. 2, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

A snowman adorns a wildland fire truck from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management during the annual Winter Wonderland Parade in Ontario, Saturday, Dec. 2 in Ontario. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

Youngsters scramble to pick up candy tossed out by parade participants at the Winter Wonderland Parade in Ontario, Saturday, Dec. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Payette Apple Blossom Court – princess Dallyn Cummins and queen Haiden Mordhorst – wave at the crowd during the annual Winter Wonderland Parade in Ontario, Saturday, Dec. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office was ably represented at the Winter Wonderland Parade, Saturday, Dec. 2, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario Police Chief Mike Iwai waves during the annual Winter Wonderland Parade, Saturday, Dec. 2, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Ontario Fire & Rescue Department showcased its new ladder truck during the Winter Wonderland Parade, Saturday, Dec. 2, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Two youth smile as they wait for the parade to sweep by and deliver candy at the Winter Wonderland Parade, Saturday, Dec. 2, in Ontario (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

The Ontario Winter Wonderland Parade queen and court – Halle Peterson, Cayman Campbell, Julia Haney and Madisyn Santoyo – greet the crowd lined up on the street at the Winter Wonderland Parade in Ontario, Saturday, Dec. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Ontario High School Future Farmers of America class walked proudly in the annual Winter Wonderland Parade, Saturday, Dec. 2, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Ontario Elks Club float sported lots of elk horns and holiday decor at the Winter Wonderland Parade in Ontario, Saturday, Dec. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

There were dozens of floats, trucks, classic cars and spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade, Saturday, Dec. 2, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

A parade without a search for candy wouldn’t be a parade. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Paws on 4th float displayed a rather larger-than-life canine. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Santa’s elves decked out this float during the Winter Wonderland Parade. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

