Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of November 30, 2023

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 114739-OR Loan No.: ******7524 Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by THOMAS S. HIATT, as Grantor, to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee, in favor of FIRST HORIZON HOME LOAN CORPORATION, A KANSAS CORPORATION, as Beneficiary, dated 7/24/2001, recorded 7/30/2001, as Instrument No. 2001-5293, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: LAND IN THE TEUTSCH’S ADDITION, CITY OF NYSSA, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE REVISED GENERAL MAP THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: IN BLOCK 25: THE SOUTH 3/5 OF LOT 3 AND THE NORTH 3/5 OF LOT 4. APN: 4122 / 19S4732BA 3800 Commonly known as: 209 NORTH SIXTH STREET NYSSA, OR 97913 The current beneficiary is: U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2 Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: Total:

2/1/2023-10/1/2023 $1,733.22

Late Charges: $86.67

Beneficiary Advances:

$3,441.39

Total Required to Reinstate: $5,261.28

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $53,227.44

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $33,173.90 together with interest thereon at the rate of 5 % per annum, from 1/1/2023 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 3/14/2024, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE “B” STREET ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and “beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 10/31/2023 CLEAR RECON CORP 1050 SW 6th Avenue, Suite 1100 Portland, OR 97204 Phone: 858-750-7777 866-931-0036 Jessica Lopez, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, 2023

*****

