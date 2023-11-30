Border board seeking applicants as local farmer’s term ends

ONTARIO—The board in charge of spurring economic development along the Idaho border with Malheur County is recruiting for a new member.

The Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board, formed in 2017, has seven voting members and one nonvoting member, all appointed by the governor.

According to Shawna Peterson, the board’s executive director, board member Bill Johnson’s term ends in December. Those interested in applying for the seat can email [email protected]. Candidates must have expertise in business, education, workforce development or economic development provided by local governing bodies within the border board region, according to state law.

Peterson noted in her executive report that she is in conversations with Gov. Tina Kotek’s office about prospective appointees. With Johnson’s term ending, Peterson said the board has “big shoes to fill.”

Johnson, a local farmer and the owner of Loft Property Management, the largest private apartment manager in Malheur County, was appointed to the border board in 2017.

According to the state law, the governor appoints members from a list of eligible appointees with expertise in business, education, workforce development or economic development provided by local governing bodies within the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region.

In addition to Johnson, the board includes Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young; Ontario Recreation District Director Andrew Maeda; Ron Haidle, a retired banking executive; Montessa Young (no relation to Dana Young), a technical writer at Salesforce and local dairy farmer; Taylor Rembowski, Malheur County economic development director; and Nicki Shira, a STEM and innovation coordinator for the Frontier STEM Hub and Malheur Education Service District.

