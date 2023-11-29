Obituaries from the Enterprise, week of November 29, 2023: Maxine Huffaker

Maxine Huffaker

March 15, 1923 – Nov 24, 2023

Florence Maxine Buys Huffaker, 100 years young, passed away Friday, November 24, 2023, at Pioneer Place in Vale, Oregon where she has resided for the last nine years. She was born March 15, 1923 in Heber City, Utah to Archie Buys and Florence Bonner.

After high school, she attended beauty college (which probably influenced why she always wanted to look nice). Maxine married Ray Sherman Huffaker October 5, 1942 in the Salt Lake Temple. They spent some time in California and then moved to Vale in 1947.

Maxine was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served in various positions including stake primary, Sunday school, and dance directors, where she helped teach many youth to ballroom dance.

Maxine enjoyed dancing, placing card games like “Rook”, collecting dolls, and being with friends and family. She was a true sales lady and a health nut! Maxine was a real sweetheart and was nice and friendly. She was a great example to all.

Maxine is survived by her children: Hal of Ontario, Oregon; Robert (Carla) of Fruitland, Idaho; Ronald (VaLynn) of Ephraim, Utah; Annette (Don) of Vale; Sheri (Lew) Miller of Newnan, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband Sherman, her parents, seven siblings, a grandson, and a daughter-in-law. Services are pending with Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.

A very special thank you goes to all those who lovingly took care of her at Pioneer Place and Signature Hospice.

