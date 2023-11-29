Coming Up: Holiday events pack December calendar in Malheur County

PARADE: Ontario’s Winter Wonderland Parade takes to the streets at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The annual parade is a time-honored local holiday tradition along with the Dec. 1 Breakfast with Santa at the Elks Lodge.

The parade, hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, starts from Southwest Fourth Avenue at Alameda Drive and will proceed east to Oregon Avenue, then to First Avenue and loop to the Ontario Train Depot. The theme is “Snowglobe,” from an essay the chamber chose that was written by the parade’s junior grand marshal, Abby Brown. She is a sixth grader at Alameda Elementary School.

Longtime Ontario resident Sharon Wada will be the parade grand marshal. Wada is a past president of the chamber and was “instrumental” in organizing past holiday parades in Ontario.

Also on tap in Malheur County:

LITES: A Nyssa Nite Lite event will present a Wonka Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 2 – including the tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. on Memorial Park and a parade at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street.

Kids can meet Santa after the parade at the Waldo Conference Center. For information, contact the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, 541-372-3091.

CONCERTS: The Treasure Valley Heritage Symphony presents Christmas in the Air, conducted by Denise Rasmussen, on Dec. 1 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario and Dec. 2 at the Snake River Heritage Center in Weiser, Idaho. Both concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Donations are welcome, with proceeds going to the Angel Wings Network and the HoHo Express.

MUSIC: The TVCC Ensemble Bands, directed by Carl G. Sorensen, will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Meyer-McLean Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

Donations will be accepted and proceeds benefit the House of James Child Refuge.

Also at that location, the Treasure Valley Chorale will sing a Christmas concert, “Symbol of Love,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The Chorale concert is $5 for general admission and free for students.

BAZAAR: The annual Christmas Bazaar at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario is set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day in the Commercial Building. There will be some 2 5 vendors. People can take photos with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The event also is a food drive, with non-perishable and canned goods accepted at the door.

VALE FESTIVITIES: Vendors, music, food and pictures will be highlighted at the Vale Senior Citizens Christmas Market and the Vale Farmers and Crafters Association Christmas Markets, Dec. 8, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at the Vale Senior Center.

Both markets run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 8-9, and from noon until 6 p.m. Dec. 10. For more information on the Vale Farmers and Crafters Association Christmas Market, contact Kate at 541-881-6089.

The Vale Chamber of Commerce will also sponsor a Christmas Light Parade, Saturday, Dec. 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Karlene Keller at 541-881-7861 or Teri Doran at 541-519-0855.

