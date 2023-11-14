Ontario police investigating death of inmate at the Malheur County Jail

VALE – A 34-year-old female inmate at the Malheur County Jail was found dead early Monday, Nov. 13.

Nicole Kerri Morris, 34, of Baker City, was discovered unresponsive by deputies at about 4:30 a.m.

The Ontario Police Department, with assistance from the Oregon State Police, is investigating the death.

Morris was arrested by the state police on Friday, Oct. 27, and charged with providing false information to a police officer, a violation of her parole. She was lodged in the Malheur County Jail and was being held on $10,000 bond. She was scheduled to be transported to Umatilla County for the parole violation.

According to a Malheur County Sheriff’s Office press release, an autopsy and a toxicology examination will be conducted on Morris.

