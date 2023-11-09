Coming Up: Get help with heat, fill that sleigh, find a job with events in Malheur County

ENERGY: Senior citizens and disabled residents can apply for help paying their energy bills on Nov. 16 in Vale. Community In Action is offering energy assistance appointments on that date at the Vale City Library. Appointments are required.

Organizers expect the appointments to book up quickly, so people are urged to call soon.

People going to an appointment should take along these records: their Idaho Power bill, other heat source bills such as propane or pellets, Social Security cards for all household members, ID for household members 18 years and older, proof of income, and proof of residence.

To make an appointment or obtain more information about the requirements, call Community In Action at 541-889-9555.

FILL IT UP: The Fill Your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar is coming up on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, and admission is free.

Organizers say there will be 55 vendors offering an array of handcrafted items, jewelry, pottery, fabric arts and other local goods.

TREES: The annual Festival of Trees will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16-18, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

On the first day, there will be early hours, with free admission, music and cinnamon rolls, from 7-9 a.m. After 9 a.m., the cost of admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children.

The event features holiday trees, greens and décor on display and for sale, and is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels and Help Them to Hope.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a Christmas carnival, games and a cake walk, and children can get photos with Santa.

STAIRWAY: The Drexel H. Foundation will celebrate the construction of a new staircase at the Vale Grand Opera House on Saturday, Nov. 11. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 147 Main St. N. Along with music and treats, organizers will raffle off a bicycle and kick off the organization’s fall bottle drop fundraiser, according to the flyer. Those who arrive with a Bottle Drop sack will receive a free pair of refurbished sports shoes, according to event organizers.

TURKEY: Donations are welcome for the Vale Community Thanksgiving Dinner, coming up on the holiday, from 12 to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Vale Elementary School.

Monetary donations may be made out to Vale Food Pantry, marked as donations for the community dinner, and sent to ExZacht Sewing, 289 A St. W., or Vale City Hall.

Turkeys, hams and fresh whole cranberries also are needed and can be dropped off at ExZacht Sewing, or call 541-216-1839 to arrange pickup.

JOBS: A job fair focused on health care careers is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the gymnasium at Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario. There will be education admissions information, health care employment information, opportunities to work on resumes and connect with community resources.

MEETINGS

Thursday, Nov. 9

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale.

Sunday, Nov. 12

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 96, 436 Main St. N.

• Malheur Democrats, open meeting, 2-4 p.m., at home of Lucy Hutchens, 803 Alder Road, Vale. On the agenda: 2023 legislative action items, Rural Organizing Project, committee person elections. For information, call 208-739-6954.

Monday, Nov. 13

• Malheur County Republicans meeting, 6:30 p.m., Waldo Conference Center, 218 Main St., Nyssa. Everyone welcome.

• Valley View Cemetery Board meeting, 3:30 p.m., cemetery office.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 7 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

• Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, Vale.

