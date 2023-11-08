TVCC Foundation Gala draws smiles, laughter and a big crowd

ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College Foundation’s annual gala event raised over $100,000 on Friday, Nov. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

Cathy Yasuda, foundation executive director, said the formal dinner and auction drew more than 400 people. Yasuda said the annual fundraiser had another “record turnout” for attendance.

While the sole purpose of the annual event is to raise money for student scholarships, Yasuda said the foundation gave a presentation and update on the school’s planned construction of the college’s Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center, slated to begin in January or February.

She said the foundation allocated $250,000 in matching funds to encourage more donations. After the presentation on the nursing center, the auctioneer conducted a “paddle up” session for $1,000, which, with the matching foundation dollars, was $2,000.

“We not only raised money for scholarships,” she said, “we also gave folks an opportunity to give to the campaign.”

Yasuda said the foundation is still determining how much the “paddle up” portion raised for the nursing center but noted that she is confident the foundation raised roughly over $100,000 for scholarships.

She said the food was “exceptional,” and the foundation auctioned off some “amazing” items.

“It was just a really wonderful night,” she said. ” I think everyone had a really good time.”

Kathleen Thayer, Payette, makes a bid during the auction at the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Gala at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Friday, Nov. 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The annual Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Gala attracted a large crowd, Friday, Nov. 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Tyson Baker of Baker Auction conducted the bidding during the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Gala, Friday, Nov. 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Bobbi Buttice of Vale is congratulated by auctioneer Sam Baker on winning a $500 raffle during Treasure Valley Community College Foundation’s fundraising dinner on Friday, Nov. 3. Buttice donated her winnings to the foundation. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

There was a little bit of everything up for auction at the annual Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Gala dinner, Friday, Nov. 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young thanks the crowd for coming to the foundation gala. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Cathy Yasuda, Treasure Valley Community College Foundation executive director, speaks during the college’s foundation gala on Friday, Nov. 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Bidders check items and pricing during the silent auction at Treasure Valley Community College Foundation’s fundraising dinner on Friday, Nov. 3. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Bidders check items and pricing during the silent auction at Treasure Valley Community College Foundation’s fundraising dinner on Friday, Nov. 3. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fine wine and fine wine glasses were also up for sale at the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Gala dinner, Friday, Nov. 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

There was also plenty of fine baked items up for auction at the gala dinner, Friday, Nov. 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

