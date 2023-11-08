TVCC Foundation Gala draws smiles, laughter and a big crowd

ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College Foundation’s annual gala event raised over $100,000 on Friday, Nov. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Cathy Yasuda, foundation executive director, said the formal dinner and auction drew more than 400 people. Yasuda said the annual fundraiser had another “record turnout” for attendance. While the sole purpose of the annual event is to raise money for student scholarships, Yasuda said the foundation gave a presentation and update on the school’s planned construction of the college’s Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center, slated to begin in January or February. She said the foundation allocated $250,000 in matching funds to encourage more donations. After the presentation on the nursing center, the auctioneer conducted a “paddle up” session for $1,000, which, with the matching foundation dollars, was $2,000. “We not only raised money for scholarships,” she said, “we also gave folks an opportunity to give to the campaign.” Yasuda said the foundation is still determining how much the “paddle up” portion raised for the nursing center but noted that she is confident the foundation raised roughly over $100,000 for scholarships. She said the food was “exceptional,” and the foundation auctioned off some “amazing” items. “It was just a really wonderful night,” she said. ” I think everyone had a really good time.”
