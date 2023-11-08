Obituaries from the Enterprise, week of November 8, 2023: Betty Anne Murray

Betty Anne Murray

Oct. 1, 1958 – Oct. 29, 2023

On Sunday, October 29th, 2023 Mrs. Betty Anne Murray, beloved mother, grandmother, wife, and friend to SO many left this life to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born on October 1, 1958 in Monticello, New York and was the middle child of five. She leaves behind two daughters Valerie and Jennifer, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren that she loved deeply, and her husband of almost 35-plus years, Randal Murray.

She was a light to all who knew her; she was caring, kind, thoughtful, compassionate, and passionate. She was a patriot and loved President Trump and made sure everyone knew it. She was HILARIOUSLY funny, silly, and her wit was hard to match. She was loyal and always knew when to show up, and she’d already have what was needed for any given occasion.

People were drawn to her liveliness, tenacity, humor, and she picked up lifelong friends everywhere she went. She also had a strong sense of compassion and responsibility for family and her community. She always saved the best of everything for everyone else, especially those closest to her. She loved giving little gifts and rarely visited someone empty-handed. She was a giver, and her thoughtfulness was a rare gem of itself.

She loved to hunt and fish and was really good at it…that’s why she called it “catching” instead of fishing or hunting. She loved animals and always had a huge heart for them. She had rescued and nursed back to health and homed more animals than could be counted. She and her husband Randal shared that passion together.

Her presence, her voice, her heart, her humor, her creativity, her thoughtfulness, her laughter, and her quick witt will be very missed by all who knew her and sad for those that never did get to meet her. She was beautiful inside and out and she loved with her entire soul, heart, and being. She will be missed beyond measure until the day we reunite in Heaven.

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.