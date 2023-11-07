PHOTOS: Holiday shoppers get jump on season with bargains in Nyssa

From wooden roses to handmade quilts, the Holiday Bazaar put on by the Nyssa Senior Center gave shoppers plenty to browse.

The event ran Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4. Vendors put on sale leather goods, jewelry, wooden toys and more.

At the baked goods table, you could get a full-size loaf of banana bread for $5 or a fresh cinnamon roll for $1.50.

Holiday bazaars are on tap just about every weekend now through mid-December in Malheur County.

A shopper checks the scent of goods on sale at the holiday bazaar at the Nyssa Senior Center in Nyssa on Saturday, Nov. 4. The bazaar was conducted over two days. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Jerry Holmes talks to a customer about his wooden roses at the holiday bazaar at the Nyssa Senior Center in Nyssa on Saturday, Nov. 4. The bazaar was conducted over two days. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Jerry Holmes tends his wooden roses on sale at the holiday bazaar at the Nyssa Senior Center in Nyssa on Saturday, Nov. 4. The bazaar was conducted over two days. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Diana Mills of Parma discusses her goods on sale at the holiday bazaar at the Nyssa Senior Center in Nyssa on Saturday, Nov. 4. The bazaar was conducted over two days. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

