Adrian crushes Camas Valley, travels for playoff game against Myrtle Point

ADRIAN – The Antelopes advanced to the Class 1A state football quarterfinals with a 58-36 win over Camas Valley, Saturday, Nov. 4, in Adrian.
Adrian will play Myrtle Point (7-1) Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time at Myrtle Point High School.
Adrian (7-3) is now on a three-game win streak, beginning with its 66-32, victory over Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood on Oct. 20.
