Adrian crushes Camas Valley, travels for playoff game against Myrtle Point

ADRIAN – The Antelopes advanced to the Class 1A state football quarterfinals with a 58-36 win over Camas Valley, Saturday, Nov. 4, in Adrian.

Adrian will play Myrtle Point (7-1) Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time at Myrtle Point High School.

Adrian (7-3) is now on a three-game win streak, beginning with its 66-32, victory over Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood on Oct. 20.

Adrian’s Jace Bateman (12) tosses a pass downfield against Camas Valley, Saturday, Nov. 4. (Angie Sillonis/SPECIAL TO THE ENTERPRISE)

An Adrian tackler attempts to bring down Camas Valley’s James Standley (66), during their game Saturday, Nov. 4. (Angie Sillonis/SPECIAL TO THE ENTERPRISE)

Adrian’s Colten Bayes (1) tries to shed a Camas Valley tackler during their game Saturday, Nov. 4 at Adrian High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Jace Bateman (12) looks for running room against Camas Valley, Saturday, Nov. 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Silvestre Rico (10) hauls in a pass during a playoff game against Camas Valley, Saturday, Nov. 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

An Adrian ball runner crashes through the Camas Valley defense during a playoff game Saturday, Nov. 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Silvestre Rico (10) runs for daylight against Camas Valley, Saturday, Nov. 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Jace Bateman (12) passes downfield as Camas Valley tacklers close in, Saturday, Nov. 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Rance Jordan (25) tries to shrug off a Camas Valley tackler during their playoff game, Saturday, Nov. 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Brooks Martin (16) catches a pass for a gain against Camas Valley, Saturday, Nov. 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Colten Bayes (1) grabs a pass against Camas Valley, Saturday, Nov. 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

An Adrian player tries to bring down a Camas Valley runner during their game Saturday, Nov. 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/ Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Jace Bateman (12) races downfield against Camas Valley, Saturday, Nov. 4. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.