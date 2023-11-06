PHOTOS: With flags, balloons and candy, Veterans Day Parade entries win fans

The toddler sitting curbside in a stroller waved the U.S. flag energetically as the annual Veterans Day Parade moved past on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Along the route, those in the sparse audience stood as Scouts passed with the colors.

And the gray skies did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of spectators and those in the parade. The forecast showers held off for the 22nd annual parade.

The route started at Alameda Drive and ended a bit over a mile away in downtown Ontario.

The parade is hosted by American Legion Post 67 in Ontario.

Parade spectators get candy during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A spectator cheers participants in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Vintage cars participate in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A young spectator takes in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Ron Verini, veteran and former Ontario mayor, joins other veterans on a float in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Vehicles from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office participate in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Penelope Clements rides on an Ontario Fire & Rescue engine during the annual Veterans Day Parade down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Sparky of Ontario Fire & Rescue greets spectators along the route of the Veterans Day Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Spectators honor the U.S. flag as it passes during the annual Veterans Day Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Xiomara Mendoza takes her place on the Heart N Home Hospice entry, getting ready for the annual Veterans Day Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Participants in the annual Veterans Day Parade work their way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Young spectators cheer on participants in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A young rider greets spectators as part of the Ontario Elks Lodge entry in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Parade spectators get candy during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Heart N Home Hospice of Fruitland participates in the annual Veterans Day Parade on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. From left are Cruzito Meza, Miah, Paige Perkins and Melinda Saville. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Armando Mendoza and his son Armando carry the banner as Heart N Home Hospice of Fruitland participates in the annual Veterans Day Parade on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Uncle Sam gets a ride with the crew from Four Rivers Cultural Center at the annual Veterans Day Parade on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A group hands out American flags to spectators at the annual Veterans Day Parade along Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A group hands out American flags to spectators at the annual Veterans Day Parade on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A pooch gets a ride in the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office entry the annual Veterans Day Parade on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Spectators watch Scouts lead the annual Veterans Day Parade down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 67. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

