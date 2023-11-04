VIDEO: Ontario’s Veterans Day Parade features lots of flags – and no rain

The rain held off long enough for Ontario to stage a relatively dry Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade started on Southwest Fourth Avenue and Alameda Drive and ended in downtown at Southwest First Avenue.

The Enterprise will have full photo coverage soon.

Scouts lead the way for the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Ontario. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

