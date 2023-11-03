UPDATED: Fire at Ontario truck stop injures Meridian man

UPDATE: 2:35 p.m. Friday: The Oregon State Fire Marshal Region 14 Hazmat Team was on the scene of a fire at Love’s Travel Stop that occurred Thursday night. The hazmat team tested the air quality of the area and determined the area is safe and there is no threat to the community. Meanwhile, Ontario Fire and Rescue in conjunction with the Oregon State Fire Marshal are still investigating the cause of the fire. Ontario Fire and Rescue said there are no road closures but asks for motorists to avoid the area of truck stop at 1800 N. Park Blvd.

Further updates on the fire will be provided through the Ontario Fire and Rescue Department and can be found on the city of Ontario and the Ontario Fire and Rescue Facebook pages.

ONTARIO – A Meridian man was severely injured in a truck fire that triggered a small-scale evacuation at Love’s Travel Stop Thursday night.

Area police and fire agencies were dispatched to the truck stop in north Ontario at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, after reports of a man on fire.

On arrival at the scene, first responders discovered Joseph Pesola with severe burns to his body. Pesola was later transported by ambulance to a Boise-area hospital.

Meanwhile fire crews also found a commercial motor vehicle in a vacant lot near the truck stop was on fire and quickly extinguished the blaze.

This story will be updated.

