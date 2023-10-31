It’s time for Halloween treats in Malheur County

Trick or treat events are getting underway this Tuesday, Oct. 31, in communities across Malheur County.

Vale’s businesses will hand out candy from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Travis Schneider’s trunk or treat at the corner of Washington Street and the John Day Highway will offer hot dogs, a hay fort and more candy. Nyssa will have a trunk or treat along Main Street at 5:30 p.m. Ontario businesses will hand out candy to treaters from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Oregon Street between Idaho and Fourth Avenue.

The Nyssa HOSA organization will stage a haunted house, with two levels of Halloween fright, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 109 Main St. It will be “a little spooky” from 5 to 6:30 p.m., while the 7-8:30 p.m. time slot is billed as “Be prepared to be terrified.” The event is a fundraiser for the health occupations student group, and admission is $5 per person.

Things are getting spooky at Weatherby’s in Vale, as time nears for the business trick-or-treat. (The Enterprise/ROSE ZUEGER)