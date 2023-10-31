It’s time for Halloween treats in Malheur County

Lyla Strawn (left) and Paislynn Tolman, both 10, go to work carving and painting their pumpkins at the Weatherby’s Customs pumpkin carving contest in Vale, held Saturday, Oct. 28. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)
Trick or treat events are getting underway this Tuesday, Oct. 31, in communities across Malheur County. 

Vale’s businesses will hand out candy from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Travis Schneider’s trunk or treat at the corner of Washington Street and the John Day Highway will offer hot dogs, a hay fort and more candy. Nyssa will have a trunk or treat along Main Street at 5:30 p.m. Ontario businesses will hand out candy to treaters from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Oregon Street between Idaho and Fourth Avenue.

The Nyssa HOSA organization will stage a haunted house, with two levels of Halloween fright, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 109 Main St. It will be “a little spooky” from 5 to 6:30 p.m., while the 7-8:30 p.m. time slot is billed as “Be prepared to be terrified.” The event is a fundraiser for the health occupations student group, and admission is $5 per person.

Things are getting spooky at Weatherby’s in Vale, as time nears for the business trick-or-treat. (The Enterprise/ROSE ZUEGER)
Weatherby’s Customs in Vale takes on the Halloween spirit with this huge inflatable pumpkin posted outside the business in Vale. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)