Annual Veterans Day Parade slated in Ontario

ONTARIO – Ontario’s American Legion Post 67 is seeking entries for the 22nd annual Veterans Day Parade, set for Saturday, Nov. 4.

Those wishing to enter the parade should submit an entry form no later than Wednesday, Nov. 1. The forms are available on the American Legion Post Family Facebook page or interested individuals can contact Dan Burks at 541-212-2394.

Entries to the parade must have a patriotic theme or display the U.S. flag.

The lineup for parade entries will start at 11 a.m. on Alameda Drive, and the parade will begin at 1 p.m. The parade route will follow Southwest 4th Avenue and end at Brewsky’s Broiler at 23 S.E. 1st Ave.

