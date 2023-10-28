Ontario program honors Japanese American soldiers of WWII

ONTARIO – A Nov. 1 program at Four Rivers Cultural Center will commemorate the service of Japanese American soldiers who served their country during World War II, even as their families were interned in camps and confined by martial law.

“Remembering the 442nd Regimental Combat Team” will include a presentation by Gen. David A. Bramlett and author and photographer Shane Sato at 7 p.m. in the Four Rivers theater.

Sato will sign copies of his book, “The Go for Broke Spirit” in the theater lobby at 8 p.m.

Admission is free.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.