Coming up: Politics, history, music top Malheur County events

TOWN HALL: Sen. Lynn Findley and Rep. Mark Owens will speak at a town hall at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at the Lions Community Center, 902 Bassett St. N., in Jordan Valley. There will be time for questions and light refreshments. The town hall is presented by the Malheur County Republican Central Committee, and everyone is welcome to attend. This event follows an Oct. 16 potluck meeting held by the central committee in Juntura. Todd Nash, president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, was the speaker.

AUTHOR: Tickets are on sale now for the Malheur Country Historical Society’s annual luncheon, which will feature a talk by noted Western author and poet Rick Steber. The Nov. 9 event, catered by Brian Wolfe, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Vale Senior and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St. S. Tickets cost $20 and are available at Vale Liquor Store or by contacting Frances Rempel, 541-519-0420.

There will be door prizes and a book signing after the lunch.

SYMPHONY: The Treasure Valley Heritage Symphony presents a Children’s Concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Conducted by Denise Rasmussen, the concert will feature Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals.” Admission is $10 for adults and free for students.

CASINO: The Ontario Elks Lodge will hold a Casino Night starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 to raise money for the nonprofit R&R Center for Kids. There will be an all-you-can-eat taco bar.

GALA: Tickets are on sale now for the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Gala, set for Friday, Nov. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event, which raises money for scholarships, starts with social time and a silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the live auction at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and are available online at tvcc.cc/foundation/ or by calling 541-881-5586.

