PHOTOS: Bidders get everything from hay bales to baked goods at Vale FFA auction

VALE – Students hawked a host of homemade items at the annual Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The 30th annual event at the Vale School District bus barn brought out roughly 90 bidders to raise money for FFA scholarships.
Teri Doran, one of the organizers, said Monday that the event brought in close to – or more than – last year’s total of approximately $29,000. However, Doran said a final figure had not been calculated.
Conducted by the Baker Auction Co., auctioneer Sam Baker spotted bids to squeeze out every dollar he could for the local students. Doran estimated the highest-price items went for roughly $1,500.
Doran said she appreciated the donors and supporters of the yearly event.
She said the students would receive scholarships at the annual FFA scholarship banquet in the spring, which is held at Vale High School.
Graduating students from Vale who apply for the scholarships are ranked through a point system based on the number of community service events they volunteer for.
An alumnus of FFA herself, Doran said FFA sets students up with vital skills as they enter adulthood.
“FFA gives students a balance of skills to be productive in their future endeavors,” she said.
