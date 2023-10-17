PHOTOS: Bidders get everything from hay bales to baked goods at Vale FFA auction

VALE – Students hawked a host of homemade items at the annual Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The 30th annual event at the Vale School District bus barn brought out roughly 90 bidders to raise money for FFA scholarships.

Teri Doran, one of the organizers, said Monday that the event brought in close to – or more than – last year’s total of approximately $29,000. However, Doran said a final figure had not been calculated.

Conducted by the Baker Auction Co., auctioneer Sam Baker spotted bids to squeeze out every dollar he could for the local students. Doran estimated the highest-price items went for roughly $1,500.

Doran said she appreciated the donors and supporters of the yearly event.

She said the students would receive scholarships at the annual FFA scholarship banquet in the spring, which is held at Vale High School.

Graduating students from Vale who apply for the scholarships are ranked through a point system based on the number of community service events they volunteer for.

An alumnus of FFA herself, Doran said FFA sets students up with vital skills as they enter adulthood.

“FFA gives students a balance of skills to be productive in their future endeavors,” she said.

Members of Vale FFA pose for a group shot before getting to work at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Ella Marshall, Heather Bringman and Ethan Dotson, members of Vale FFA try to entice at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A bidder keeps his number handy at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Sam Baker of Baker Auction Co. works the crowd to boost bids at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Chris Brown of Baker Auction Co. spots a bid at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Koi Cherry, a member of Vale FFA, tries to entice bidders at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A bidder sneaks in a glance at the annular solar eclipse that occurred during the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Jaycie Hackler, a member of Vale FFA, tries to entice bidders at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Sam Baker of Baker Auction Co. works the crowd to boost bids at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Sareena Childs, a member of Vale FFA, tries to entice bidders at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Sam Baker of Baker Auction Co. works the crowd to boost bids at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Bidders had a steady stream of goods, gift certificates and more to consider at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Members of Vale FFA wait their turn to show off an auction item at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Auctioneer Chris Brown and Anna-Marie Chamberlain, FFA adviser at Vale High School, wait for the action to start the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Bidders had a steady stream of goods, gift certificates and more to consider at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Dave Eyler, a member of the Vale FFA Foundation board, waits for action to start at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Businesses from across Malheur County donated gift certificates for everything from meals to cattle at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Bidders had a steady stream of goods, gift certificates and more to consider at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Bidders had a steady stream of goods, gift certificates and more to consider at the Vale FFA Foundation auction on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 30th annual event was held at the Vale School District bus barn. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

