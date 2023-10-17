Four Rivers and Nyssa girls soccer pick up wins at home Saturday

ONTARIO – A pair of high school girls soccer teams collected wins over the weekend.

The Four Rivers Falcons handily defeated Irrigon, Saturday, Oct. 14, 8-0, while the Bulldogs of Nyssa claimed a 6-1 victory over Umatilla.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-3 overall and 6-3 in league play as the squad heads to Riverside today for their season’s final game.

Meanwhile, the Falcons, ranked No. 8, are sitting at 10-1 overall and in league action as the squad hits the road to play Umatilla at 4 p.m. today. Four Rivers will play their last home games Friday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m., facing Echo and Riverside, respectively.

Adriana Chavez (15), a Four Rivers junior, kicks the ball downfield Saturday, Oct. 14, during the Falcons 8-0 win over Irrigon. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nataly De La Cruz (14), a Four Rivers senior, evades an Irrigon defender Saturday, Oct. 14, during the Falcons 8-0 win over the Knights. Four Rivers improved their record to 10-1 overall with two more games left to play in the regular season. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Georgie Edmunson, a Four Rivers sophomore, dribbles past an Irrigon defender Falcons Saturday, Oct. 14, as the Falcons steamrolled over Irrigon 8-0. The Falcons improved their record to 10-1 overall with two more games left to play in the regular season. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adriana Chavez (15), a Four Rivers junior, whizzes past Irrigon’s backfield Saturday, Oct. 14, at home during the Falcons 8-0 shellacking of the Knightsb. improved their record to 10-1 overall with two more games left to play in the regular season. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Leah Benson, a Four Rivers junior, does some fancy footwork past Irrigon defenders Saturday, Oct. 14, at home as the Falcons made their way to an 8-0 victory over the Knights. Four Rivers improved their record to 10-1 overall with two more games left to play in the regular season. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Aniiah Zacarias (25), a Four Rivers freshman takes the ball past Irrigon’s Kourtney Krogh Saturday, Oct. 14, as the Falcons blew by the Knights 8-0 at home. Four Rivers improved their record to 10-1 overall with two more games left to play in the regular season. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ariana Abigail Nuñez (6), a Four Rivers junior, darts through a pack of Irrigon defenders Saturday, Oct. 14 as the Falcons blanked the Knights 8-0 at home. Four Rivers improved their record to 10-1 overall with two more games left to play in the regular season. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ariana Abigail Nuñez (6), a Four Rivers junior, buzzes by Irrigon defenders Saturday, Oct. 14, during the Falcons 8-0 win over Irrigon. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Rushton Olivia, a Nyssa sophomore readies for a kick Saturday, Oct. 14 during the Bulldogs decisive 6-1 victory over the Umatilla Vikings. The Bulldogs are 7-5 overall as the season winds down with two more home games left to play. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Arizmendi Clarita (1), a Nyssa senior blows by a Umatilla defender Saturday, Oct. 14 during the Bulldogs 6-1 routing of the Vikings. The Bulldogs are 7-5 overall as the season winds down with two more home games left to play. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Kesler Brenna (14), a Nyssa senior kicks the ball upfield Saturday Oct. 14 as the squad cruised to a 6-1 victory. The Bulldogs are 7-5 overall as the season winds down with two more home games left to play. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

