Vale and Nyssa record gridiron wins while Adrian, Ontario drop prep games

ADRIAN – Two local high school football teams emerged from the weekend with victories while two others did not.
Vale and Nyssa both notched wins in Eastern Oregon League action but 4A Ontario lost to Pendleton and Imbler defeated Adrian in Class 1A action.
Imbler beat Adrian 46-22 Friday at Adrian.
Vale rolled over Umatilla 59-0 while Nyssa beat McLoughlin, 56-8.
Vale, ranked No. 6 by the Oregon School Activities Association, improves to 2-0 in league play and 6-0 overall. Nyssa boosted its league mark to 2-0 and is 2-5 overall.
Viking quarterback Colten Stepleton threw four touchdowns and teammate Brooks Haueter ran two interceptions back for scores in the lopsided Vale win.
Pendleton wasted little time to jump on Ontario and clinched a 47-7 Greater Oregon League win. Ontario drops to 0-3 in league play and 4-3 overall.
Vale faces McLoughlin Friday, Oct. 20, at home at 7 p.m.
Nyssa will host Burns Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.
Ontario will take on Madras this weekend, though a final game time has not been confirmed.
Adrian will play Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, Washington, at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.
