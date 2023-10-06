Coming up: It’s auction season in Malheur County

SHRINE: The Snake River Shrine Club’s annual auction is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, in the Commercial Building at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario. There will be a silent and live auction, with sporting goods, garden supplies, tools, pet food, furniture, produce, and more. To donate items, contact club members including Wally Kinney, 541-709-6238, or Lloyd Thurman, 541-262-9944.

PARTY: The public is invited to the Democrats of Malheur County meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Riverbend Place, 988 Fortner St., Ontario. Eileen Kiely, vice chair of the state party, will discuss proposed legislative activities. Also on the agenda: candidate filing deadlines and precinct committee person appointments and filing.

For information, contact the county chair, Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954.

CRIME: Author Patrick Gallagher will speak in Vale at the Malheur Country Historical Society meeting Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Vale Senior Center.

Gallagher’s book “Til Death Do Us…” is a chilling tale of murder and bigamy based on true events 77 years ago. Gallagher is the grandson of the defense lawyer who represented Gladys Lincoln Broadhurst, convicted in the killing of Dr. Willis Broadhurst, her sixth husband, in Malheur County.

The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m., with lunch available for purchase.

AUCTION: The annual Vale FFA Scholarship Foundation auction is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 14. The bidding starts at 10 a.m. in the Vale School District bus shed. The event raises money for FFA scholarships, and features an array of donated goods from local businesses and individuals.

SUPPER: The annual Harper Ladies Club Hunters’ Supper is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2987 Westfall Road, Harper. The cost is $15 for the large plate, $8 small plate, or $50 family of five. The menu includes turkey, tri tip, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, and pie. There will be a variety of homemade pies.

CASINO: The Ontario Elks Lodge will hold a Casino Night starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 to raise money for the nonprofit R&R Center for Kids. There will be an all-you-can-eat taco bar.

AUTHOR: Tickets are on sale now for the Malheur Country Historical Society’s annual banquet, which will feature a talk by noted Western author and poet Rick Steber. The event, catered by Brian Wolfe, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Vale Senior and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St. S.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at Vale Liquor Store or by contacting Frances Rempel, 541-519-0420.

Note: Submit event items to [email protected].

