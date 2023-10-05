Vale celebrates mural restoration at the Emma Humphrey Library

VALE – There was plenty of fun, food, games and laughter at the Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society’s mural dedication Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Emma Humphrey Library on East A Street in Vale.
The event marked the final renovation of the mural splashed on the outside wall of the library.
The dedication ceremony was the second successful mural renovation project in the past three months. In July the mural society held another celebration to honor the renovation of the Sagebrush Annie mural on the south wall of the Vale Liquor Store on East Washington Street and North 13th Street.
The renovation of the two murals are part of a long-term plan by the mural society to refurbish the 30 or more murals across town.
