Vale celebrates mural restoration at the Emma Humphrey Library

VALE – There was plenty of fun, food, games and laughter at the Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society’s mural dedication Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Emma Humphrey Library on East A Street in Vale.

The event marked the final renovation of the mural splashed on the outside wall of the library.

The dedication ceremony was the second successful mural renovation project in the past three months. In July the mural society held another celebration to honor the renovation of the Sagebrush Annie mural on the south wall of the Vale Liquor Store on East Washington Street and North 13th Street.

The renovation of the two murals are part of a long-term plan by the mural society to refurbish the 30 or more murals across town.

John Nalivka, a member of the mural society, chats with spectators during a special dedication ceremony for a renovated mural on the wall of the Emma Humphrey Library, Saturday, Sept. 30. (TODD FULLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A scavenger hunt, popcorn, prizes and hot dogs were all part of the celebration of the renovated mural on the outside wall of the Emma Humphrey Library, Saturday, Sept. 30. (TODD FULLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando and Vale resident Linda Fuller,share a laugh inside the Emma Humphrey Library during a dedication celebration of a renovated mural, Saturday, Sept. 30. (TODD FULLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Sheri Nalivka, a member of the Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society, poses next to the renovated mural on the outside wall of the Emma Humphrey Library, Saturday, Sept. 30. (TODD FULLER/Special to the Enterprise)

A Vale youth gets busy with some coloring and writing during a celebration of the renovated mural on the outside of the Emma Humphrey Library, Saturday, Sept. 30. (TODD FULLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Sarah Rodriguez, owner of Luzetta’s Flowers and Gifts in Vale, ties a ribbon around the renovated mural on the outside of the Emma Humphrey Library during a special celebration, Saturday, Sept. 30. (TODD FULLER/Special to the Enterprise)

Jim Stewart played the guitar and furnished the music for the special event to celebrate the renovated mural at the Emma Humphrey Library, Saturday, Sept. 30. (TODD FULLER/The Enterprise)

